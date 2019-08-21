Moda i ljepota

Francuskinje odabrale “must have” proljetni model farmerica

Volimo da pratimo njihov modni izbor, jer je uvijek nepogriješiv.

Posljednjih dana na ulicama Pariza možemo vidjeti popularni model farmerica pod nazivom “mom jeans”. Francuskinje nam pružaju vječnu modnu inspiraciju, pa mnoge trendseterke slijepo prate njihov stil i modne detalje znajući da takav outfit nema manu.

Proljetna sezona 2020. donosi mnogo noviteta, a farmerice u koje se Francuskinje kunu biće najpopularniji model džinsa i u toplim danima.

Riječ je o farmericama visokog struka i ravnog kroja, a budući da je poznato da Francuskinje biraju komade za koje su sigurne da će trajati godinama, nećete pogriješiti ukoliko u svoj budžet uvrstite ovaj model.

Mom jeans su stvorene za svaku priliku, od dnevne varijante i popodnevne kafe, do večernjih kombinacija kojima možete dati blagu dozu elegancije, piše “Cosmopolitan“.


