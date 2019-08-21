Francuskinje odabrale “must have” proljetni model farmerica

Posljednjih dana na ulicama Pariza možemo vidjeti popularni model farmerica pod nazivom “mom jeans”. Francuskinje nam pružaju vječnu modnu inspiraciju, pa mnoge trendseterke slijepo prate njihov stil i modne detalje znajući da takav outfit nema manu.
Proljetna sezona 2020. donosi mnogo noviteta, a farmerice u koje se Francuskinje kunu biće najpopularniji model džinsa i u toplim danima.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
One of the most popular questions I get during my Q&As is about Parisian style & what are the basics – so I’m currently working on an article with a few of my favourites. If you haven’t already, sign up to my newsletter to make sure you don’t miss it! Link in my profile.
Riječ je o farmericama visokog struka i ravnog kroja, a budući da je poznato da Francuskinje biraju komade za koje su sigurne da će trajati godinama, nećete pogriješiti ukoliko u svoj budžet uvrstite ovaj model.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
I bought my first @away suitcase this summer and it’s one of my best purchases of the year. I am thrilled to collaborate with the brand on their limited edition Luminous collection for the holidays, which launched today! I chose their mirror suitcase , the limited edition “jewel” of the collection. So sleek, chic and really easy to use. I really appreciate how @away merges aesthetically pleasing luggage with practicality – I’ve wheeled mine back and forth to Paris many times now. If you’re looking to indulge in new luggage or want to give the gift of easier travel this Christmas, I can not recommend @away enough. #travelaway #gifted
Mom jeans su stvorene za svaku priliku, od dnevne varijante i popodnevne kafe, do večernjih kombinacija kojima možete dati blagu dozu elegancije, piše “Cosmopolitan“.