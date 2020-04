Možete ih napraviti i kod kuće: Domaći recept za McNuggets

View this post on Instagram

Copy Recipe of the Coveted McNuggets. Want to see which video ya’ll like better the IGTV or the minute vids 👇🏽👇🏽 LMK Instructions Dry Mix – 1 cup flour, ½ cup corn starch, salt & pepper, TB onion powder, 1 TB garlic powder Wet Batter – 2 eggs, ½ cup water, ¼ cup corn starch, salt & pepper Shape the ground chicken Freeze 2 hours, or till hard, this is so you can coat the nuggets and they still keep their shape Coat the chicken – dry, wet, dry ,wet Fry for 5 minutes, flip halfway. #cooking #cookingvideo #cook #cookbooks #cooklife #chef #cheflife #chefsofinstagram #cheflife🔪 #chefs #chefslife #chefmode #recipes #recipe #easyrecipes #recipeshare #recipeshare #healthyrecipes #recipeoftheday #chickennuggets #mcdonalds #nuggets #friedchicken