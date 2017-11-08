“Najljepša djeca na svijetu”: Društvene mreže očarane izgledom ovih klinaca

Zbog činjenice da vuku korijene iz različitih dijelova svijeta, njihov je izgled prilično jedinstven, a mnogi su ih proglasili najljepšom djecom na svijetu, prenosi “Index“.
Amalia – nizozemsko, surinamsko i nigerijsko porijeklo
Leo – rusko i jamajčansko podrijetlo
Evelyn – afroameričko, irsko i meksičko podrijeklo
Evelyn – 4 Years • African American, Irish & Mexican
Catalina – kolumbijsko, meksičko, nizozemsko i indijansko podrijetlo
"You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself."
Bella Rose – talijansko i afroameričko podrijeklo
Marley Jay – afroameričko i kinesko podrijeklo
I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors. Our ancestors have fought tirelessly to end racial segregation and discrimination for us to have the freedom we have now. 55 years later, we are still fighting the same injustice to end police brutality and systemic racism. It needs to stop now. For our kids and yours. This is not what we want to teach the future or the world we want our kids to live in. Imagine being judged and targeted just because you are black. Instantly criminalized and seen as a threat. Categorized as thugs and criminals. Having to watch your every move and not knowing whether you'll make it home every single day. Just the past 3 months, there have been multiple racially motivated murders that were committed against black people. 3 of them made the news: George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor but I'm sure there were many more that weren't publicized. Every single year, this list adds up. The cycle needs to be broken. The government and police departments need reform but everyone of us can make a difference! Hold each other accountable. Stand up for what's right. Promote diversity and inclusivity. Educate yourselves on the topic and remove your ignorance. Support black businesses and organizations. Let's all be a part of the change to stop the genocide of black people! BLACK LIVES MATTER
Kaia Rose – talijansko i afričko američko podrijeklo
Soul full of sunshine ☀️
Nylah Raine – meksičko, španjolsko, njemačko, portugalsko, francusko, afroameričko i kreolsko podrijeklo
| Four months | late posting this but just like that four months has passed 😫 my baby brings so much joy and happiness to all of us! She's always smiling at everyone and playing with her scrumptious toes now lol and that hair just keeps getting thicker and thicker ! And starting to curl 😍 I love her so much 😍💖
Gabriella – portorikansko i meksičko podrijeklo
Gabriella – Puerto Rican & Mexican
Altaysha – jamajkansko i britansko podrijeklo
Altaysha – 9 Years • Jamaican & British