Fascinantne ilustracije otkrivaju “ljubav između četiri zida”

Njen rad je nadahnut mnogim životnim i ličnim vezama, ali najprije odnosom sa suprugom Joeyjem Rudmanom. Uz to, u radovima je moguće pronaći komadiće odnosa s porodicom i prijateljima, kao i stvari koje joj se događaju u svakodnevnici.
“Uvijek me interesovalo kako ljudi žive i kako se ponašaju iza zatvorenih vrata. Joey i ja imamo momente u kojima nam je toliko lijepo da poželim da je fotograf tu da aparatom zabilježi ono što se događa. Ali ga nema, tako da sam odlučila da mogu ilustrovati te situacije”, objasnila je umjetnica za HuffPost.
Njen suprug je oduševljen činjenicom da je glavni lik njenih ilustracija te se raduje svakoj narednoj koju ona nacrta, piše “Yumama“.
“Čak i nakon 500 ilustracija, on se svakoj narednoj raduje kao da je prva”, veselo otkriva Oleander naposljetku.
Drawing 92/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. “I’m just coming in for a sniff” or “one more sniff!” or sniffs before we say goodbye or random sniffs in public are very common for us. Maybe it’s just us and we are weird but we really like smelling each other 😂 ——————————————— Title: One More Sniff
24 Hour Print Sale Now available on the site. 40 prints available this week Link in bio to see the rest available. —————————————— Nuevo arte ahora disponible en el sitio durante 24 horas. Enlace en bio. ———————————————————————— Art disponsible sur le site pour 24h. ———————————————————————— Nova arte agora disponível no site por 24 horas. Link na bio. ———————————————————————— Nuovi dipinti ora disponibili sul sito ———————————————————————— New art now available on the site for 24 hours. ———————————————————————— هماکنون سری جدید نقاشیها به مدت ۲۴ ساعت برای خرید از طریق وبسایت قابل دسترسی هستند. ———————————————————————— رسمات جديدة متوفرة في الموقع على مدار الـ ٢٤ ساعة . ———————————————————————— International shipping available ———————————————————————— 🎁 Gifting a print to a random person in the comments. To enter the giveaway tag someone that you think will appreciate an art print as a gift! ♥️
Drawing 88/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. This is inspired by @joeyrudman and fantasy football. ——————————————— Title: The Game Is On ——————————————— El juego comienza ——————————————— O jogo começou ——————————————— Le jeu est en cours ——————————————— Il gioco è acceso ——————————————— Игра идет ——————————————— Das Spiel ist eröffnet ——————————————— A játék be van kapcsolva ——————————————— Oyun açık ——————————————— اللعبة بدأت ——————————————— بازی شروع شد ——————————————— 게임이 시작되었습니다 ——————————————— ゲームは始まっています ——————————————— 游戏正在进行 ——————————————— Tá an Cluiche Ar
Drawing 80/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. This is inspired by finding myself pushing @joeyrudman to the edge of the bed every night. I don’t even notice I’m doing it. 🤷🏻♀️ ————————————————— Title: Sleeping On The Edge 2 ————————————————— Título: Durmiendo en el borde ————————————————— Titre: Dormir sur le bord ————————————————— Dormire Sul Bordo ————————————————— Спящий на краю ————————————————— Kenarında Uyuyan ————————————————— Codladh ar an Imeall ————————————————— النوم على الحافة ————————————————— خواب در لبه
Last night I stayed in the studio until late so Joey picked up our favorite pizza and made an amazing greek salad to go with it. This drawing perfectly illustrates me so happy and thankful for his yummy salad and for figuring out dinner when I was so in the zone illustrating. ————————————————— Title: I love cooking with you ————————————————— Título: Me encanta cocinar contigo. ————————————————— Titre: J'aime cuisiner avec toi ————————————————— Titolo: Mi piace cucinare con te ————————————————— Title: Eu amo cozinhar com você ————————————————— Τίτλος: Λατρεύω το μαγείρεμα μαζί σας ————————————————— Название: Я люблю готовить с тобой ————————————————— Titel: Ich liebe es, mit dir zu kochen ————————————————— הכותרת: אני אוהבת לבשל איתך ————————————————— العنوان: أحب الطبخ معك ————————————————— عنوان: من عاشق آشپزی با شما هستم ————————————————— Başlık: Seninle yemek yapmayı seviyorum ————————————————— —————————————————
Title: Perfect Fit ——————————————————————————— Título: Ajuste perfecto ——————————————————— Título : Encaixe perfeito ——————————————————— 完美组合 ——————————————————— تناسب کامل ——————————————————— Идеальное сочетание ——————————————————— Titre: Accord parfait ——————————————————— ぴったり ——————————————————— Идеальная совместимость ——————————————————— Mükemmel Uyum ——————————————————— vestibilità perfetta ——————————————————— German : Passt perfekt ——————————————————— توافق مثالي