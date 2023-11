Palestinski TV reporter Salman Al-Bashir bacio je novinarski prsluk na tlo uživo u eteru.

Ubijen je zajedno s cijelom porodicom.

Palestinian TV reporter Salman Al-Bashir threw the press vest to the ground live on air shortly after reporting the death of his colleague, Mohammed Abu Hatab.

He was killed along with his entire family. pic.twitter.com/Im892YckXf

— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 2, 2023