Masakr u vojnoj akademiji u Siriji, ubijeno više od 100 ljudi

Najmanje 100 osoba je ubijeno, a više od 200 ranjeno u napadu dronovima na svečanost povodom završetka školovanja nove generacije sirijskih oficira u Homsu. Sirijski generalštab navodi “brojne žrtve” i “dobro poznate neprijatelje”, prenosi RTS.

