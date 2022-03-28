Dodijeljeni Oskari 2022: Donosimo listu dobitnika

Završena je 94. dodjela nagrada Oscar. Nagradu za najboljeg glumca osvojio je Vil Smit (Will Smith) koji je glumio oca legendarnih teniserki Serene i Venus Vilijams (Williams), dok je za najbolju glumicu nagrađena Džesika Čestejn (Jessica Chastain) i njenu ulogu u filmu “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

Za najbolji film proglašen je CODA.

U nastavku pogledajte potpuni popis nominiranih, a pobjednici su boldirani.

Najbolji glumac:

Will Smith (King Richard), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

“CODA”, “Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

Najbolja sporedna glumica:

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Najbolji sporedni glumac:

Troy Kotsur (CODA), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J. K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Kodi Smit-McPhee – (The Power of the Dog).

Najbolji međunarodni film:

Drive My Car (Japan) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Flee (Danska) – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, The Hand of God (Italija) – Paolo Sorrentino, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan) – Pawo Choyning Dorji, The Worst Person in the World (Norveška) – Joachim Trier.

Najbolji animirani dugometražni film:

Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Najbolji izvorni scenarij:

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh, Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay i David Sirota, King Richard – Zach Baylin, Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson, The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt i Joachim Trier.

Najbolja režija:

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog, Kenneth Branagh – Belfast, Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car, Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielberg – West Side Story.

Najbolja pjesma:

“No Time to Die” iz No Time to Die – Billie Eilish i Finneas O’Connell, “Be Alive” iz King Richard – DIXSON i Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, “Dos Oruguitas” iz Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Down to Joy” iz Belfast – Van Morrison, “Somehow You Do” iz Four Good Days – Diane Warren.

Najbolji animirani kratkometražni film:

The Windshield Wiper – Alberto Mielgo i Leo Sanchez, Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn i Les Mills, Bestia – Hugo Covarrubias i Tevo Díaz, Boxballet – Anton Dyako, Robin Robin – Dan Ojari i Mikey Please.

Najbolji kratkometražni film:

The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia i Riz Ahmed, Ala Kachuu – Take and Run – Maria Brendle i Nadine Lüchinger, The Dress – Tadeusz Łysiak i Maciej Ślesicki, On My Mind – Martin Strange-Hansen i Kim Magnusson, Please Hold – K.D. Dávila i Levin Menekse.

Najbolji dukometražni dokumentarni film:

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent i David Dinerstein, Ascension – Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy i Nathan Truesdell, Attica – Stanley Nelson i Traci A. Curry, Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen i Charlotte de la Gournerie, Writing with Fire – Rintu Thomas i Sushmit Ghosh.

Najbolja kostimografija:

Cruella – Jenny Beavan, Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini i Jacqueline Durran, Dune – Jacqueline West i Bob Morgan, Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira, West Side Story – Paul Tazewell.

Najbolja montaža:

Dune – Joe Walker, Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin, King Richard – Pamela Martin, The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras, Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein i Andrew Weisblum.

Najbolja filmska glazba:

Dune – Hans Zimmer, Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell, Encanto – Germaine Franco, Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias, The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood.

Najbolji dizajn:

Dune – Patrice Vermette i Zsuzsanna Siposdouble, Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell i Shane Vieau, The Power of the Dog – Grant Major i Amber Richards, The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant i Nancy Haigh, West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen i Rena DeAngelo.

