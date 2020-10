Finska premijerka izazvala pometnju fotografijom bez grudnjaka

View this post on Instagram

Finnski forsætisráðherrann hefur verið harðlega gagnrýnd fyrir “ósæmilega”myndatöku og jafnvel efast um hæfi hennar í embætti í því samhengi. Engin skyldi dæma hæfni fólks út frá útliti eða klæðaburði. Ég tek því glöð þátt í #imwithsanna The prime minister in Finland @sannamarin did an interwiew in Finnish magazine and was criticised for the foto. Not OK for a prime minister to tacky and tasteless. Women’s job is not to dress to please others. No ones capability should be judged by their looks or clothes. I admire Sanna for her leadership and hope she continues to dress as she pleases . #imwithsanna #iamwithsannamarin #womensupportingwomen #womeninpolitics