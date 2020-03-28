Super avion kojim će iz Italije u Njemačku biti prebačeni oboljeli od korona virusa

Ovaj avion sadrži 44 kreveta od kojih je 16 namjenjeno za pacijente sa intenzivne njege. U letjelice će biti i oko 25 zdravstvenih radnika, prenosi “Hayat“.

World BEST medevac for COVID patient.

Germany activates their flying ICU plane, an Airbus A310 MedEvac, to fly corona patients from Italy to hospitals in Germany. The plane has a capacity of 44 beds of which 16 are for high intensive care patients, and up to 25 medical staff.😲😲 pic.twitter.com/DM6V0J5yfW

— AMS Ambulance (@AMedevac) March 28, 2020