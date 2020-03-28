ODGOVORNOST! - #ostanikuci - #ostanidoma
Super avion kojim će iz Italije u Njemačku biti prebačeni oboljeli od korona virusa

U letjelicama će biti i 25 zdravstvenih radnika. Njemačka će primiti na desetine pacijenata iz Italije kako bi se oni tamo liječili od korona virusa, a Berlin je poslao avion Erbas A310 MedEvac.

 Avion, Airbus A 310 - Twitter

Ovaj avion sadrži 44 kreveta od kojih je 16 namjenjeno za pacijente sa intenzivne njege. U letjelice će biti i oko 25 zdravstvenih radnika, prenosi “Hayat“.


