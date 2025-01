Masovni bijeg izraelskih rezervista u inostranstvu zbog hapšenja za zločine

Izraelski vojnik, koji je optužen da je počinio ratne zločine tokom rata u Gazi, pobjegao je iz Brazila gdje su vlasti bile pod pritiskom da provedu istragu, objavili su u nedjelju lokalni mediji.

Israeli soldiers operate in what the military described as a Hamas command tunnel running partly under UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHS WERE REVIEWED BY THE IDF AS PART OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE EMBED. NO PHOTOS WERE REMOVED TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "REUTERS MIDDLE EAST 2024" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "REUTERS YEAR-END" FOR ALL 2024 YEAR END GALLERIES.