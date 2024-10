Rusija upozorava Izrael: Ne pomišljajte napasti iranska nuklearna postrojenja

Rusija je upozorila Izrael da ni u kojem slučaju ne razmatra mogućnost napada na iranska nuklearna postrojenja, izvijestila je državna agencija TASS, citirajući zamjenika ministra vanjskih poslova Sergeija Ryabkova.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (L) arrive for a meeting with US Secretary of State on January 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. - Washington and Moscow's top diplomats met in Geneva for high-stakes talks on Ukraine, but with little hope of a breakthrough that would ease fears of a Russian invasion. The talks between Blinken and Lavrov come just 11 days after their deputies met in Geneva and agreed to preserve dialogue amid Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)