U Izrael stiže moćno oružje i američki vojnici: Priprema li se odgovor na iranski napad?

SAD će u Izrael poslati napredni proturaketni sistem i američke trupe koje će njime upravljati – “kao pomoć u jačanju izraelske protuzračne odbrane nakon iranskih napada bez presedana na Izrael 13. aprila i ponovo 1. listopada”, objavljeno je iz Pentagona u nedjelju.

In this image courtesy of DVIDS a US Air Force Airmen offloads a THAAD launcher from a C-17 Globe Master III at Nevatim Air Base, Israel, Mar 1, 2019.