Svijet

Iran podigao crvenu zastavu nad džamijom: Znate li šta to znači? VIDEO

17.9K  
Objavljeno prije 18 minuta

Iran je podigao crvenu zastavu osvete nad kupolom džamije Jamkaran nakon atentata na vođu Hamasa Ismaila Haniju.

 Ismail Haniyeh - Hayat

Crvena zastava simbolizira krv mučenika i poziva na pravdu i odmazdu.

„Naša je dužnost da se osvetimo“, rekao je ranije danas iranski vrhovni vođa Ali Hamnei, prenosi Index.

Poslednji put zastava se pojavila uoči iranskog napada projektilima i dronovima na Izrael u travnju ove godine, piše Kašmir Observer.


Teme:

Facebook komentari

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije portala Haber.ba. Molimo autore komentara da se suzdrže od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Haber.ba zadržava pravo da obriše komentar bez prethodne najave i objašnjenja - Više o Uslovima korištenja...
Na vrh