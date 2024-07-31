Iran podigao crvenu zastavu nad džamijom: Znate li šta to znači? VIDEO

Crvena zastava simbolizira krv mučenika i poziva na pravdu i odmazdu.

„Naša je dužnost da se osvetimo“, rekao je ranije danas iranski vrhovni vođa Ali Hamnei, prenosi Index.

Poslednji put zastava se pojavila uoči iranskog napada projektilima i dronovima na Izrael u travnju ove godine, piše Kašmir Observer.

❗️????????⚔️???????? – A red flag was raised at the Jamkaran Mosque in Iran.

The last times this happened were on January 3, 2020, after the death of Qasem Soleimani, and on January 5, 2024, after the Kerman bombing.

Based on the nature of the various official statements, especially from… pic.twitter.com/jGpsZAbSi4

— ????????The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 31, 2024