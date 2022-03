OBJAVLJEN SNIMAK BITKE TENKOVA U MARIUPOLJU Stoltenberg zapretio Kini! Putinov saradnik napustio Rusiju (FOTO/VIDEO)

In #Chernihiv, #Russian occupiers bombed the bridge over the Desna River that connected the city to #Kyiv.

Previously, humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians had been carried out over it.#UkraineRussianWar #Russia #RussiaUkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/b0EIltp8NJ

— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 23, 2022