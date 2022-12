Poraz od Hrvatske mu teško pao: Nejmar pričao o odlasku iz reprezentacije

Neymar denies it’s already decided that it was his last World Cup: “It’s too early to say that. I’ve no clear ideas yet — I can’t guarantee anything”, Ney told @geglobo. 🚨🇧🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/UijUjnHF4P

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022