Preminuo nekadašnji vozač Ferrarija

Patrick Tambay osvojio je dvije VN – jednu 1982. i drugu 1983. – vozeći za Ferrari. Takmičio se i za timove McLarena i Renaulta. Također je dvaput osvojio CanAm sjevernoameričko prvenstvo (1977. i 1980.).

Dugi niz godina bolovao je od Parkinsonove bolesti.

Rođen u Parizu 25. maja 1949., Patrick Tambay počeo je u F1 1977. s timom Theodore prije nego što se pridružio McLarenu 1978., a zatim Ferrariju 1982, piše N1.

We are all truly saddened by the news of the passing of Patrick Tambay. He was one of the true stars of the 80s winning two races with the Scuderia and contributing to winning the Manufacturers’ titles in 1982 and 1983. #RIPPatrick pic.twitter.com/hn6Yeq1kEe

— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 4, 2022