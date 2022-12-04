Automoto sport

Preminuo nekadašnji vozač Ferrarija

Objavljeno prije 25 minuta

Bivši vozač Formule 1 Francuz Patrick Tambay preminuo je nakon duge bolesti u 73. godini, objavila je njegova porodica u nedjelju.

 Ferrari

Patrick Tambay osvojio je dvije VN – jednu 1982. i drugu 1983. – vozeći za Ferrari. Takmičio se i za timove McLarena i Renaulta. Također je dvaput osvojio CanAm sjevernoameričko prvenstvo (1977. i 1980.).

Dugi niz godina bolovao je od Parkinsonove bolesti.

Rođen u Parizu 25. maja 1949., Patrick Tambay počeo je u F1 1977. s timom Theodore prije nego što se pridružio McLarenu 1978., a zatim Ferrariju 1982, piše N1.


