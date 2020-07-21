Glumica objasnila kako se zarazila nakon što samo jednom nije stavila masku

Glumica Anna Camp, najpoznatija po ulozi u filmu Na putu do zvijezda (Pitch Perfect), iskreno je progovorila o svojoj borbi s koronavirusom kako bi potaknula druge da nose masku i tako spriječe širenje zaraze.
“Iako sam sada negativna, tri sedmice sam bila veoma bolesna i još uvijek imam neke simptome. Uvijek sam nosila masku i koristila dezinfekcijska sredstva, ali taj jedan put nisam i zarazila sam se”, smatra Camp.
Negirala je da je koronavirus išta nalik običnoj prehladi ili gripi te je nabrojila neke simptome koje je osjetila.
“Potpuno sam izgubila osjetilo okusa i mirisa. Do sada mi se povratilo samo 30 posto njuha. Još uvijek imam vrtoglavice, začepljene sinuse, bolove u trbuhu, temperaturu, kašljem, povraćam i jako sam umorna”, napisala je.
“Nasreću, nisam umrla, ali drugi ljudi umiru i zato nosite maske jer se to može dogoditi svakome”, zaključila je, prenosi “Radiosarajevo“.
Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️