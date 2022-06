“Čisti samo koliko moraš” – PISMO JEDNE DOMAĆICE – Podijelite ovo sa svim prekrasnim ženama u vašem životu!

Pismo jedne domaćice…

Pic shows: The housewife cleanning the outside windows on 11th floor. When the going get’s tough, the tough get going. And that certainly applies to dedicated housewife Mary Bodrova. For the 45-year-old thinks nothing of clambering out on her window sill on the 11th floor to clean her windows. The fearless housewife who lives in Lviv City in Western Ukraine, was caught on video hanging on 40 metres up washing the glass and the frame so the windows would sparkle. She holds on with her left hand , while cleaning with the right hand. Her brave or foolish actions depending how you see it have gone viral in the Ukraine as the video became an instant hit. But not everybody agrees it is worth the risk. Witness Ivanna Rudenko,23, said: "I think the housewife was so exited about the washing process that she doesn’t realize the danger. "If I only imagine myself outside the window I already feel sick." Anton Ryabenko,29, who saw the video said:"This woman has nerves of steel or she lacks brains. Did you notice how in cold blood she throws her cloth from hand to hand standing outside the window? "What a woman! She must work in the Cirque du Soleil," said Yuriy Popenko, 45. Oleg Vinogradov, said 31:'I would definitely insure her life for 1 million pounds if I was her husband." (ends)