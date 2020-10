Majka ispričala kako izgleda život s četvorkama: ‘Treba nam gotovo dva sata da ih nahranimo’

View this post on Instagram

FAMILY ❤ Our babies are 8weeks old today! As fast as that time has gone, i don't remember a time we didn't have all 5 children. These amazing photos show love, happiness, and our new family of 7, but don't let them fool you. Our nights are long, very tiring and most days we are just putting one foot in front of the other! I know this period won't last forever and we will forget this sleep deprivation feeling. So for now we are just riding it out. Thankfully with the help of some wonderful family and very good friends 🙌. Last week we had the pleasure of having @bobbilockyer from @hedlandphotographer photograph of our family! How adorable are these photos! #kikiandthequads #love #family #newbornphotoshoot #ourfamily #hedlandphotographer #photoshoot #newbornphotography #memories #8weeksold #familyof7 #myheart #newborn #premmies #fertility #fertilityjourney #motherhood #quadruplets #highordermultiples #mumlife #sleepdeprived