Prava žena ima obline i nesavršenosti: Kada ona uđe u prostoriju, mršavice padaju u drugi plan! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

We shot this cover story at the end of last year when I was in beautiful Athens for the first time to speak at a @voguegreece conference about the future of fashion. We talked excitedly about diversity, inclusion and sustainability and sat closely and hugged tightly. We could never have predicted how the world would change soon after, but as it is so perfectly mentioned here, after the storm, the sun will always come and just like that, strong and steady, we will rise too. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you, thank you, thank you @voguegreece for this moment in the sun!⁣ ⁣ And to every wonderful soul that created this! ⁣🙏 Editor in Chief: @thaleiavoguegr⁣ Art Director: @d_andrianopoulos⁣ Fashion Director: @nicholasgeorgiou_⁣ Photographer: @nicobustos⁣ Μake up: @athina_karakitsou ⁣ Hair: @chriscrossedd⁣ Interview: @vlasis_kostouros Photographer’s assistants: Lorenzo Profilio, Federica Falcone, Martha Vosdou⁣ Fashion assistants: Katia Maria Sarantidou, Elizabeth Karatsoki. ⁣ Digital operator: Romain Courtois. ⁣ Eυχαριστούµε για τη φιλοξενία τα Λατοµεία ∆ιονύσου – Dionysso Marble