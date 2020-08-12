Influencerica koja je zbog korone izgubila muža odgovorila Trumpu: Treba se bojati

Naime, Amanda je zbog koronavirusa u julu izgubila 41-godišnjeg supruga. Njen suprug, glumac Nick Cordero, u bolnici je zbog komplikacija uzrokovanih COVID-19 proveo punih 95 dana, a amputirana mu je i noga.
“Svim Amerikancima koji su izgubili najmilije zbog ovog virusa, kojih je više od 208.000 – stojim uz vas, s vama i držim vas za ruku. Na žalost, ovo jest dominiralo našim životima, zar ne? Virus je dominirao životima Nickove porodice i životima moje porodice. Valjda smo mu to ‘dopustili’ – kao da je to bio naš izbor?? Na žalost, nemaju svi tu sreću da samo dva dana provedu u bolnici. Plakala sam pored svog supruga 95 dana gledajući šta je COVID učinio osobi koju volim. Toga se treba bojati. Nakon što vidite da osoba koju najviše volite umire od ove bolesti, nikada ne biste rekli ono što stoji u ovom tvitu. Ovdje nema empatije za sve izgubljene živote. Umjesto toga on se hvali. Tužno. Štetno. Sramotno”, napisala je Amanda u odgovoru uz Trumpov tvit koji je podijelila na Instagramu.
Njen odgovor lajkalo je više od 300.000 ljudi, a mnogi su ga podijelili i na drugim društvenim mrežama.
Inače, Kloots je suprugovu borbu dokumentirala na Instagramu te tako postala jedno od najpoznatijih lica prikazivanja utjecaja pandemije na živote porodica u SAD-u, prenosi “Radiosarajevo“.
To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand. Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we “let it” – like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.
Nakon suprugove smrti nastavila je dijeliti svoju priču i pokazivati više od pola miliona pratitelja kako ona i njen sinčić Elvis žive nakon gubitka muža i oca.
This is us, the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations. I remember taking this picture, documenting the “before” so we could show the progress each month. Nick bought us this house. He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight. ⠀ We move into our new home today and I thought I’d be terrified but it’s oddly been comforting. Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end? I think this is because I know this was Nicks dream and today Elvis and I are bringing that dream to life. And in the words of my favorite Broadway director, Susan Stroman, “Do it full out with great conviction!” ⠀ This house couldn’t have happened without @lacordero64 @canyonhaus @beachwood_builders @michellegersoninteriors @mollyetuttle @zachbraff @mkmoeski @wfklk601 and Todd Kloots – THANK YOU! ⠀