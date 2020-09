JE LI STVARNO ‘LIJENA I LOŠA MAJKA’? Laura (33) kaže kako njezina kći (4) još uvijek nosi pelene, a razlog je posvađao internet

View this post on Instagram

my eldest Luca has absolutely loves homeschooling. *Insert MASSIVE EYEROLL AND SARCASM* Okay so yeah, he hates it. He hates his teacher (dad) and threatening him to the principals office (aka me) doesn’t work because I’m too soft and tired to give him detention. It equals extra work for me. And ain’t nobody got time for that! So I sent him outside, where he found some birds trying to peck at a caterpillar. He scooped it up and brought it to me. I am not the biggest fan of insects but I obliged him. He told me all about the life of caterpillars. What they eat and how they grow. He told me he wanted this caterpillar to live a little longer so it could become the beautiful butterfly it was meant to be. (Pretty sure this one was destined to be a moth) But I watched him express empathy as he gently placed it on a leaf out of the birds’ reach. He said to it “it’s okay little guy, you’ll be safe here.” And was talking to it with so much kindness and love. I realised that even though we weren’t “schooling” together, we were both learning. He learned about compassion and empathy and the importance of protecting even the most (disgusting) little things on this planet. And me? Well during this whole pandemic, I’ve lost the curiosity and joy for life that these children have. They have taught me to slow down and appreciate the little things, and that learning can also just be about exploring our own front yard. Smiling more is what’s most important in these weird times. So rest assured, even though they might not want to sit down right now and listen, your children will become the beautiful butterflies they were meant to be and guess who’s teaching them that? You are! After he went inside, the birds swooped in and I think they ate the caterpillar, proof that not everything needs to be taught to our kids too, 😂their innocence is worth keeping that little bit longer and maybe so is ours.