Ona je mlađa 32 godine: Ne držimo se za ruke, bojimo se reakcija

Coming up on 17 years of marriage to my best friend! 💕 You can imagine that before we got married, many people thought our relationship wouldn't last. We have three decades of age difference between us, but we knew from the beginning that we were soul mates. . So, despite the odds, we trusted our love and overcame so many obstacles. We've gone through so many changes, moves, stresses, and hardships (I got cancer in 2012!), but feel like our relationship is stronger than ever. Marriage is like any other relationship in that it changes and evolves. Some marriages have a natural ending, but I'm glad ours is still going strong. . I'm also super excited to announce that we are in the process of creating our podcast together, the Age Gap Love Story! We are planning to release the first 3 episodes on July 27th (I'll put the link in our profile). We'll be covering topics related to age gap relationships including having (or not having) children, planning for the future, family issues, managing our differences, and so much more. . To stay updated on news related to the podcast and other issues around age gaps, please follow our account and go ahead and subscribe to the podcast. I can't wait to get to know you! And, please let me know what topics you would like to have us cover in the podcast. ❤️