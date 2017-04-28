Svaštara

IMAO JE 317 KILOGRAMA I REKLI SU MU DA ĆE UMRIJETI PRIJE 40: Smršao je 227 kilograma I NIKO NE VJERUJE DA DANAS OVAKO IZGLEDA

Sal Paradiso bio je težak više od 317 kilograma kada su mu lJekari rekli da bi zbog morbidne težine mogao da umre prije 40. rođendana i pala je važna odluka.

Sal (39) iz Tampe u Floridi uspIo je da skine gotovo 70 posto svoje tjelesne težine jer je prestao da jede oko 10.000 kalorija na dan koliko je do tad unosio, prenosi “24sata.hr“.

Imao je 317 kilograma, a sad ima oko 90. Smršao je nevjerovatnih 227 kilograma.

