Ova žena je razotkrila mrežu Instagram : Ima tonu celulita i opušten stomak, a na svakoj fotki izgleda perfektno, slika broj 3. će vas proganjati

View this post on Instagram

Same girl. Same day. SAME WORTH. But we don’t see both these types of photos to the same extent on social media. The online world is filtered. Here, TikTok, Twitter, wherever. It’s a series of magic moments and perfect poses that have been reshot and filtered and adjusted until they embody the ideal. This doesn’t just go for the stream of ‘ideal’ bodies. It goes for incredibly romantic adventures or cool crafts or perfect parenting moments. All of these, all of what’s on display, is so often part of someone else’s HIGHLIGHT REEL. And it’s easy to feel our REAL doesn’t quite measure up. Only your REAL is magnificent. It’s flawed and complex and complicated, but it’s also HUMAN. It’s also authentic and raw and YOU. And that? That is far more incredible than anything social media could ever hope to display. . . #selflove #iweigh #whstrong #instagramvsreality #bodyconfidence #posing #toldya