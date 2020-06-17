Ova žena je razotkrila mrežu Instagram : Ima tonu celulita i opušten stomak, a na svakoj fotki izgleda perfektno, slika broj 3. će vas proganjati

Slike koje vidimo na društvenim mrežama ipak nisu onoliko impresivne u stvarnosti kako nam to izgleda. Dana se trudi da to i razotkrije, te da razbije predrasude i pokaže koliko je lako manipulisati fotografijama prije objavljivanja.
Osvjetljenje, pronalazak dobrog ugla, prava poza, ali i uređivanje fotografije pomažu influenserima i manekenkama da prikažu sebe u najboljem svjetlu. Sve to može pomalo destruktivnu da utiče na široku masu – koja se najednom pita kako je moguće da i oni ne mogu tako da izgledaju.
Same girl. Same day. SAME WORTH. But we don’t see both these types of photos to the same extent on social media. The online world is filtered. Here, TikTok, Twitter, wherever. It’s a series of magic moments and perfect poses that have been reshot and filtered and adjusted until they embody the ideal. This doesn’t just go for the stream of ‘ideal’ bodies. It goes for incredibly romantic adventures or cool crafts or perfect parenting moments. All of these, all of what’s on display, is so often part of someone else’s HIGHLIGHT REEL. And it’s easy to feel our REAL doesn’t quite measure up. Only your REAL is magnificent. It’s flawed and complex and complicated, but it’s also HUMAN. It’s also authentic and raw and YOU. And that? That is far more incredible than anything social media could ever hope to display. . . #selflove #iweigh #whstrong #instagramvsreality #bodyconfidence #posing #toldya
Lijepa Amerikanka baš zato aktivno radi na tome da objasni ženama i tinejdžerkama širom svijeta da je većina onoga što vidimo na Instagramu zapravo stvar trenutka i vještine poziranja.
Njeni postovi dobijaju na stotine hiljade lajkova i komentara, a pratioci joj poručuju da je nevjerovatna inspiracija.
Do you SIT differently in PUBLIC than you do in PRIVATE? I did. For YEARS I did. In public, I would pose. Squeeze. Arch. Tighten. In private, I’d sit comfortably: shoulders relaxed, body loose, just being human. And I imagine that maybe, just maybe, I’m not alone. I read an article once talking about the BEST WAY to POSITION your body on the beach. It was all ‘knees up, core tight, never lay flat’. And if you had extra wiggles and jiggles around the hips and thighs? The article recommended DIGGING A HOLE in the SAND. To put that bum into. So it would, you know, look LESS. As a teen, I did these things. And then, as an adult, I still held myself sucked in or avoided crossing my legs because heaven forbid anyone should see my CELLULITE. Things have CHANGED in this last year. I wish they would have changed so much sooner. So today, I just want to remind you: It is OK to sit comfortably. To RELAX while you’re RELAXING. Perfection isn’t the price you pay to exist in a human body. And comfort is pretty darn incredible. Posing is great fun, but NOT POSING doesn’t make you worth ANY LESS. Even if it means your wobbly bits come out on show. Or your skin folds. Or you’re just, well, YOU. Because being YOU is incredible. And worthy. And powerful. In whatever way, shape, or form. You got this girl. Go sit comfortably. x Photos @chiclebelle who is just the best #selflove #selfacceptance #bodyacceptance #iweigh #feminist
Simpatična novinarka je melem na ranu mnogim ženama, a njen cilj je da pokaže svima da smo vredni onakvi kakvi jesmo, da zaslužujemo divljenje i poštovanje, te da svako od nas može da napravi savršenu Instagram fotografiju, ali da je suština da budemo zadovoljni sobom i kada napustimo Internet svijet.
Insta vs Reality / or why PERFECTION is DANGEROUS. Perfection puts a wall up between us and others. It does. Whether it’s in POSING FOR PHOTOS or LIVING OUR LIVES. Especially for us PEOPLE PLEASERS. Because it shows only our sparkly bits. Our STAGED bits. Our MASKS that we wear when we are quietly afraid no one will love us otherwise. It proves we are good little girls. Only here’s the thing: PERFECTION builds that barrier. Because ultimately, it’s only a half truth. A brief moment. A STAGED PHOTO. And us humans, we are more complex than that. We are raw and clumsy with belly laughs and cellulite and fears and dreams so fragile we dare only to whisper them into existence. So today, show someone your imperfect. Show them your real. Let them see you for all the splendour and glory you are, and let YOURSELF be SEEN for the same. Whether it’s simply rocking your WIGGLES at the BEACH or opening up about your HOPES. Show YOU. As someone who has only started embracing VULNERABILITY in her 30s, trust me on this: It’s so much more incredible than perfection could ever hope to be. It’s human. It’s wonderful. It’s real. x Photos @chiclebelle gabrielleph as always #selflove #feminist #selfacceptance #inspiringquotes #positivequotes #iweigh #mentalhealth