Cura koja je na protestima pogođena gumenim metkom u lice pokazala kako to izgleda

i was shot in the face by california police yesterday. it was a peaceful protest & THE POLICE WERE THE ONES TO INCITE VIOLENCE. it’s really hard for me to express my emotions, but if I could get anything across. I would want people to know how much it hurts to know your life is seen as dispensable in this world. to be seen as dispensable by those you grow up around, by schools, by the system set to protect you. as black people everything can seem terrifying from that little interaction with a cop for a speeding violation to stopping at a gas station late at night. I don’t want to have to live in fear, fear for my siblings, fear for my friends, fear that one wrong step and I could lose my life or the lives of those around me.