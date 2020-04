Frizure u doba korone: Njih su šišali ukućani a rezultati su urnebesni

I am STRUGGLING right now. Not major shit, but ya boy fucked up:

Decided to give myself a #coronacut and though my trimmer could make it through.

INCORRECT! It died 3/4 of the way through. I have to be at work in less than 9 hours. #EssentialWorkers

Here’s the results: pic.twitter.com/QJMWqzKvFW

— Connor Bryant (@JConnorBryant) April 13, 2020