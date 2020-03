Veterinar besplatno liječi sve ljubimce beskućnika

View this post on Instagram

So who’s a crazy cat person? 😺🤪Since it’s National Cat Health month it’s a fair question. I give some health tips in this video and also reveal at the end what I consider the “silent killer”. This is a fairly common disease in our older cats and what you should watch for… #nationalcathealthmonth #catlife #catlovers #catworld #catparent #cattips #thestreetvet