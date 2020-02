MILA JE IMALA 340 KG! NIJE MOGLA U WC SAMA! Smršala 268 KG, danas ima 70 KG, evo kako je uspjela! NOSI STRAŠNE OŽILJKE

View this post on Instagram

Why do my 1st New Year's resolution has to be lose weight 🤔 Why it can't just say Milla's New Year's resolution is to finish her bucket list. All girls trip, Hot air balloon ride, go to a karaoke bar and not chicken out, Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, a weekend cruise, Zipline, roller coaster ride, snorkeling, jet ski, ride on the back of someone's Harley 🤫, and if I'm really a daredevil skydiving.🤗