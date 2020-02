Mladić popio tabletu na zabavi i umro, djevojci se bore za život

A 19-year-man has died and a woman is seriously ill in hospital after they are believed to have taken MDMA in Leamington early this morning.

The tablet is believed to be a red hexagonal pill named 'Red Bull' (pictured).

Please see our advice here: https://t.co/u9SWUspYf6 pic.twitter.com/l6GEsa9Upm

— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) February 1, 2020