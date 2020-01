Vjenčala se u bolnici da ispuni posljednju želju oca na samrti

Not the idea I had in mind for a wedding, but Jared and I got married! We received the news less than a month ago, that my dads cancer had came back. And it came back with a vengeance. The cancer had taken over his lungs, and he is not responding to chemo. Knowing we exhausted every hope, we planned a wedding in the ICU in less than 30 min. It was the most beautiful, bittersweet moment of my life. My dad got to see his baby girl get married, and it meant the world to me that he was able to see it. Shortly after the wedding, my dad wanted to stop the life support. He’s still with us, and if you could continue praying for my family, I would so greatly appreciate it. Special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Vincent ICU, and my friends and family for making this all possible.

Gepostet von Shelby Schweikhart-Conville am Donnerstag, 2. Januar 2020