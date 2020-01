U tren oka očistite WC šolju, mirisat će danima: Trik koji bi svaka domaćica trebala znati

View this post on Instagram

Deposits under the rim of your toilet bowl can be really hard to clean! To help dissolve the deposits and make them easier to scrub away, grab a few paper towels and your trusty bottle of white vinegar. Soak a wad of paper towels with vinegar, then tuck the towels up under the rim of your toilet bowl. Let the vinegar work its magic for a few hours, then remove the paper towels and scrub clean.