Imao je 260 kg, a sada ga niko ne prepoznaje – Trener mu je spasio život jednim trikom

To je skoro pola njegove ukupne težine, a da bi potpuno promijenio život, pomogao mu je trener Majk Hind, koji mu je pripremio rigoroznu dijetu i raspored vježbanja. Vježbao je sedam dana sedmično, bez izuzetka! Ne samo to, na Krovfaunderu su pokrenuli skupljanje novca za operaciju kako bi Darenu odstranili višak kože.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
💛 HE IS BACK… ❤️ He is Fixed…. @dibsymcclintock is back fighting fit and ready to continue this amazing journey… His Cardioversion went to plan, and his heart has returned to sinus rhythm.. I personally would like to thank the amazing staff here the NHS who are amazing. Thank you al so much for the support and love you all show #weightlossuk #weightlosstransformation #mikehindfitness #workout
Didsi je htio da smrša oko 65 kilograma, ali je Majk znao da može bolje i zadao mu cilj od pola njegove tadašnje težine, što je oko 130 kilograma.
Dibsi je pred kraj svog izazova rekao: “Imamo još pet sedmica da skinem 6,5 kilograma kako bih dostigao svoj cilj”, a stigao je do cilja nedavno!
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
SO TODAY THIS HAPPENED… we hit a new milestone on this journey with standing on the scales and hitting… 19 STONE WEIGHT-LOSS 🙌🏻 Never in a million years did I think I would be saying that at all never mind so soon into this transformation every weigh in I still get nervous and excited as if it was my first week… I am under no illusions that I wouldn’t be any were near this weight or possibly even still alive!!! if it wasn’t for @mikehindfitness and his knowledge and commitment I say this every time but he really doesn’t get the credit he deserves I am grateful and lucky to be able to say he’s my coach and very good friend and will be for life he is There morning or night up and downs good and bad what ever happens we deal with it and learn from it and move forward… Well mate one things for sure I will never be able to pay you back for saving my life but Me and my family will always show appreciation and be there for you if ever needed… The next few weeks are going to be special we’ve got lots to look forward to starting with heading off to London tomorrow to feature back on this morning and then a big announcement of my next challenge set by mike… Don’t get me wrong this last stone will be hard but I’m focused and ready to hit the targets set by mike and keep the ball rolling on the weight loss… Once agian Thank-you everyone for the kind messages of support and people pulling me up daily asking how things are and keeping a interest in this life changing journey from the bottom of my heart it means so much Safe weekend everyone Love dibs xx
Majk je na početku ove velike avanture za Dibsija obišao sve njegove tadašnje omiljene restorane brze hrane i tamo postavio letke na kojima je pisalo: “Spasite Dibsija. Gojaznost ga ubija. Ne poslužujte mu hranu.”
Kaže da je ponosan na svog Darena jer je sve ovo uspio bez operacije želuca, ali mu je sada potreban novac za odstranjivanje kože. Operacija košta oko 30 hiljada funti.
Gostovao je u britanskom Jutarnjem šou kod Filipa i Holi i rekao da je sve odradio na “old school” način. Bez šejkova, bez tableta, bez ikakvih suplemenata. Jeo je 3000 kalorija dnevno i trenirao! A za Majke kaže da mu je – spasio život!
Ova velika životna promjena dovela mu je i Džejd, s kojom je u kontaktu otkad je završio program. Ovaj mladić iz Midlsbroa i 28-godišnjakinja sada su u vezi, a Daren je za nju rekao da je najbolja žena na svijetu, piše “24sata“.