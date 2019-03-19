Svaštara

Ovo je najstrašniji čovjek na svijetu: Svojom pojavom zaprepastio je sve

Objavljeno prije 20 minuta

Engleski bodibilder i manje poznati glumac Martin Ford (Martyn) svojom zastrašujućom pojavom zaprepastio je čitav svijet. U mladosti je bio mršav, kad je imao 17 godina, imao je 73 kilograma. Ford se kao tinejdžer bavio kriketom.

 Martin Ford- Instagram

Dok se oporavljao od jedne povrede dobio je mononukleozu i godinu nije smio ništa raditi. Ljekari su mu savjetovali da počne trenirati u teretani.

Ušao je u nju, zaljubio se i iz nje nikad više nije izašao. Počeo je svakodnevno trenirati i nevjerovatno se ojačao. Danas Ford ima 204 centimetra i 150 kilograma!

Dnevno troši i više od 50 eura na hranu, jer mora jesti svakog sata kako bi održao takvu mišićnu masu, kako je još prije pisao jedan od najčitanijih britanskih tabloida “The Sun”, koji ga je nazvao najstrašnijim čovjekom na svijetu prenosi “Avaz“.


Teme:, ,

