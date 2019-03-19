Ovo je najstrašniji čovjek na svijetu: Svojom pojavom zaprepastio je sve

View this post on Instagram
That ice cream must of been made from BCAA 😂😂😂😂 we all see crazy results daily, there’s a lot that goes into transformations, let’s not pretend it’s easy or just a few more scoops of protein. However, it takes crazy dedication, persistence and motivation DAILY to get here. We all go through times where we need a kick up the arse, and to get back on track !!! Today, I start with even bigger goals than before, NEVER settle. Always strive for more !!! Let’s get started , the remake @ignite.nutrition #muscle #transformation #strength #mass #tattoo #gym #gymlife #trainer #personaltrainer
Dok se oporavljao od jedne povrede dobio je mononukleozu i godinu nije smio ništa raditi. Ljekari su mu savjetovali da počne trenirati u teretani.
Ušao je u nju, zaljubio se i iz nje nikad više nije izašao. Počeo je svakodnevno trenirati i nevjerovatno se ojačao. Danas Ford ima 204 centimetra i 150 kilograma!
Dnevno troši i više od 50 eura na hranu, jer mora jesti svakog sata kako bi održao takvu mišićnu masu, kako je još prije pisao jedan od najčitanijih britanskih tabloida “The Sun”, koji ga je nazvao najstrašnijim čovjekom na svijetu prenosi “Avaz“.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling the best I’ve ever felt, smashing the cardio unlike ever before, feels amazing being fit again, new goals, new visions 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Wearing the @bodyengineers vest . Which can be found at www.engineered-life.com using code BEMARTYN for savings today !! #gymlife #fitness #ready #muscle #bodyengineers