Kada u inat bratu zida zgradu, ona izgleda ovako

Don't mess with (us) the Ras Beirutis 😉

"The thin house, which measures around 60 centimeters (2 feet) at its narrowest and around 4 meters (13 feet) at its widest point, is called Al Ba’sa in Arabic which translates to The Grudge." https://t.co/rkAsSg0WGz

— Sagi SINNO (@SagiSINNO) October 11, 2019