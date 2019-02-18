Zašto britanska kraljica štedi na grijanju

View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Queen gave a reception in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the work of UK faith and belief groups in bringing local communities together. The Duchess of Gloucester was also present. Among the 160 men and women invited were representatives of different faiths and beliefs from across the UK, including volunteers, community workers, and those promoting social cohesion within their neighbourhood. The reception was held to recognise those bringing about positive change in their local neighbourhoods and celebrate the work being done to support people of all ages and backgrounds. This includes supporting young people to make positive life choices, bringing people together through cooking, providing food and clothing to the homeless, and supporting refugees and asylum seekers. The Queen met Valentine Nkoyo, who works with women who have suffered, or are at risk of suffering, FGM. Her foundation 'Mojatu' brings together 25 nationalities and 6 faith groups to help these women become more confident and widen their social networks. The Queen also met Anna Dyson, who runs 'ToastLoveCoffee', a café in Leeds rooted in the Jewish values of social action: in return for coffee, toast and other treats, customers offer their money, time or a skill to help others in their growing multi-faith community. As Head of the Nation and Head of the Commonwealth, The Queen, who is also Head of the Church of England and holds the title Defender of the Faith, recognises and celebrates religious diversity in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. At the reception, The Queen wore a floral dress by @stewart_parvin and The Cullinan V Brooch. Earlier today, The Queen met Ambassador of Norway Wegger Strommen and his wife Cecilie Jorgensen Strommen and High Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and his wife Mrs. Zakaria during an audience in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.
Iako je velika prestiž dobiti pozivnicu za Balmoral, mnogi se nisu baš dobro proveli jer je u dvorcu uvijek užasno hladno, pa čak i usred ljeta. Jedna od njih bila je i Cherie Blair, supruga nekadašnjeg premijera Tonyja Blaira, koja je prezirala odlaske u Škotsku jer nije mogla spavati od hladnoće, a nisu joj se svidjele ni gajde u rano jutro ispod prozora.
Navodno se još ruski car žalio kraljici Viktoriji da je u Balmoralu “hladnije nego na Sibiru”.
Iako su svi posjedi kraljevske porodice obnovljeni, imaju nove instalacije i ugrađeni su ekološki i štedljivi energetski sistemi, dvorce je teško zagrijati, a i kraljica je poznata po svojoj štedljivosti u svakodnevnom životu.
View this post on Instagram
Her Majesty The Queen arrives to unveil a memorial to The Queen Mother on the Mall on 24th February 2009 in London. The tribute stands in front of a statue of The Queen Mother's husband King George VI off the Mall in central London. It is just a short way from The Queen Mother's former homes Buckingham Palace and Clarence House and includes a 9.5ft statue of Her late Majesty.
Uprkos tome što je 319. najbogatija osoba na svijetu, kraljici ne pada na kraj pameti paliti kamine i slično, nego preko dana zagrijava prostorije u kojima najčešće boravi, i to malenim električnim grijalicama. A preko noći je grijanje ugašeno jer ona spava u krevetu sa svojim corgijima koji je dovoljno griju!
View this post on Instagram
On this day in 2012, The Queen attended the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. Her Majesty appeared in a pre-recorded film footage, which was one of the highlights of the night. In the full clip, James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, walked into Buckingham Palace surrounded by corgis, including Monty, who died in September that same year, to pick up The Queen, who was sitting at her writing desk in the Audience Room. The Queen greeted Daniel Craig with the words "Good evening, Mr Bond". "Good evening, Your Majesty" he replied, before following her out of the room with the corgis playing around their feet. Her Majesty and Daniel Craig apparently boarded an AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter which flew across London to the stadium. They parachuted down to the ground with the 007 theme tune playing around the Stadium, but at the last moment The Queen – wearing the same peach outfit by Angela Kelly as she did in the filmed sequence – appeared in the Royal Box with The Duke of Edinburgh and IOC president Jacque Rogge. Of course, Her Majesty didn't jump out of the helicopter herself, as that would pose all sorts of national security threats. In the helicopter scene, she was played by Julia McKenzie, famed for portraying Miss Marple, while the two parachutists seen leaping from the helicopter were Gary Connery and Mark Sutton. Buckingham Palace said The Queen was "very happy" to take part and was "delighted to be asked to be involved in something so exceptional". The scenes were filmed in the quadrangle, the Grand Entrance, the East Gallery, the Audience Room and the West Terrace.
Britanski tabloidi pišu kako se istim “sistemom” grijanja služe i djeca te drugi članovi kraljevske porodice.
