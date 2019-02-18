Zašto britanska kraljica štedi na grijanju

View this post on Instagram

Tonight, The Queen gave a reception in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the work of UK faith and belief groups in bringing local communities together. The Duchess of Gloucester was also present. Among the 160 men and women invited were representatives of different faiths and beliefs from across the UK, including volunteers, community workers, and those promoting social cohesion within their neighbourhood. The reception was held to recognise those bringing about positive change in their local neighbourhoods and celebrate the work being done to support people of all ages and backgrounds. This includes supporting young people to make positive life choices, bringing people together through cooking, providing food and clothing to the homeless, and supporting refugees and asylum seekers. The Queen met Valentine Nkoyo, who works with women who have suffered, or are at risk of suffering, FGM. Her foundation 'Mojatu' brings together 25 nationalities and 6 faith groups to help these women become more confident and widen their social networks. The Queen also met Anna Dyson, who runs 'ToastLoveCoffee', a café in Leeds rooted in the Jewish values of social action: in return for coffee, toast and other treats, customers offer their money, time or a skill to help others in their growing multi-faith community. As Head of the Nation and Head of the Commonwealth, The Queen, who is also Head of the Church of England and holds the title Defender of the Faith, recognises and celebrates religious diversity in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. At the reception, The Queen wore a floral dress by @stewart_parvin and The Cullinan V Brooch. Earlier today, The Queen met Ambassador of Norway Wegger Strommen and his wife Cecilie Jorgensen Strommen and High Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and his wife Mrs. Zakaria during an audience in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace.