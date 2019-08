Naučnici prvi put zabilježili sudar crne rupe i neutronske zvijezde

Latest @LIGO @ego_virgo update on #S190814bv labels it "NSBH". This means that, if confirmed, our candidate event *could* be an exciting new milestone: the first ever detection of a #NeutronStar #BlackHole merger. But, as always in science, we must be cautious… 1/5 pic.twitter.com/eWMjquMvUg

— LIGO (@LIGO) August 17, 2019