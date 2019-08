Ronioci pronašli drevni hram unutar egipatske Atlantide

Remains of a settlement; #Gold earnings; jewelry; gold & bronze #Coins; shipwrecks are the new discovery @the sunken cities of Heracleion & Canopus, Abu Qir Bay (Egyptian-European mission)#Egypt2019 #history #Archaeology #Medias24 #newspapers #ALEXANDRIA @HiltiNAmerica pic.twitter.com/En45hpowUo

— Ministry of Antiquities-Arab Republic of Egypt (@AntiquitiesOf) July 23, 2019