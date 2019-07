Usred ljeta METAR I PO LEDA zatrpalo grad!

WOW!!! Another capture of the #hail accumulations with the severe #hailstorm in Guadalajara, #Mexico this morning 30th of June! Photo 📸: Abel Barragán #severeweather #ExtremeWeather pic.twitter.com/7LzXr4fn11

— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) June 30, 2019