Svijet

Ukrajinska političarka objavila snimku iz Bahmuta: Ovo je ostalo od grada!

4.5K  
Objavljeno prije 21 minuta

Emine Džepar, prva zamjenica ministra vanjskih poslova Ukrajine objavila je snimak Bahmuta, grada na istoku Ukrajine, kojeg ruske snage već sedmicama pokušaju osvojiti.

 Bahmut - twitter

Na Twitteru je objavila snimku razrušenog grada.

“Bahmut, jedna od najusijanijih tački ratišta u istočnoj Ukrajini. Zapravo, ovo je ostalo od Bahmuta. Ruski barbari koriste istu taktiku koju su koristile u Mariupolju – ako ne mogu zauzeti grad, artiljerijom ga pretvore u prah”, napisala je Džepar, prenosi Radiosarajevo.


NAPOMENA: Video materijali objavljeni u ovom tekstu postavljeni su na globalnim internet servisima za javno i besplatno dijeljenje video materijala. Oni nisu vlasništvo portala Haber.ba i portal Haber.ba ne odgovara za njihov sadržaj i autorska prava.
Teme:, , ,

Facebook komentari

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije portala Haber.ba. Molimo autore komentara da se suzdrže od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Haber.ba zadržava pravo da obriše komentar bez prethodne najave i objašnjenja - Više o Uslovima korištenja...
Na vrh