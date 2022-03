#IRGC-associated Telegram channel SepahCybery sharing a video says a US military base in #Erbil has been hit with “12 missiles”. It doesn’t attribute the attack to anyone. Its tone is neutral, not the usual jubilation at US being hit. #Iran #Iraq https://t.co/utIT3FJQnv pic.twitter.com/OSmev5XWhZ

— Khosro Kalbasi (@KhosroKalbasi) March 12, 2022