Zabrinjavajuća objava ministrice: Ruski okupatori uništili gasovod, bez grijanja ostalo više od 750 hiljada ljudi

Donetsk-Mariupol gas pipeline was damaged by #Russian occupants. Now, more than 750,000 of people are left wthout any heat, while it's still often below 0°C outside.

Almost 1 mln of locals will face a humanitarian disaster and risk to freeze till death.

We need #NoFlyZone now.

— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 6, 2022