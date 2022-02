OČI SVIJETA UPRTE U SPASAVANJE DJEČAKA IZ BUNARA DUBOKOG 32 METRA: Mališan na dnu 4 dana, spasioci blizu njega, ovako je upao u ambis

#انقذوا_ريان

Please keep #Rayan in your prayers.

He is a five year Old Morrocan Flag of Morocco boy who fell into a well & has been stuck in there for #3_days now.

May ALLAH protect him the way HE protected #Nabi_Yussuf when he was thrown by his brothers in a well. pic.twitter.com/4ltOIlwAhU

