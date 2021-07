Poznati nizozemski novinar ustrijeljen na ulici u Amsterdamu

Poznati nizozemski kriminalistički novinar Peter R. de Vries nastrijeljen je i teško ranjen na ulici u Amsterdamu, izvijestila je u utorak nacionalna televizija NOS i dodala da je prebačen u bolnicu.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 15, 2019 Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries arrives at the heavily secured courtroom in Osdorp, Amsterdam, where the plaintiffs hold their indictment in Dutch criminal Willem Holleeder's multiple liquidation case. - Well-known Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds on July 6, 2021 after being attacked in broad daylight in central Amsterdam. De Vries, a journalist and TV presenter who regularly speaks on behalf of victims, was shot up to five times including once in the head, according to eyewitnesses. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT