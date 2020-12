NIKAD NISU IZVUČENI OVAKVI LOTO BROJEVI: A tek kad je objavljen džekpot, cijela zemlja je bila u šoku! Svi misle da je ovo PREVARA

So yesterday (1 December 2020) the powerball jackpot numbers were: 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 and 10. Twenty people won the jackpot and will be walking away with R5 688.468.21 each.

Can someone explain to me how that is possible?

#Lotto #Powerball #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/QXMqOHXpEg

— The Something Guy (@TheSomethingGuy) December 2, 2020