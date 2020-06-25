Ova 74-godišnjakinja je svojom TRANSFORMACIJOM šokirala mnoge žene! A tek kakve vježbe izvodi u teretani

Objavila je dosta snimaka u kojima radi vežbe koje mnoge žene njenih godina ne mogu, a na njenoj liniji joj zavide mnogi.
“Kad sam počela da treniram, nosila sam široku odeću jer me je bilo sramota od svog tela i htela sam da ga pokrijem. Jednog dana ćerka mi je kupila novu sportsku odeću i videla sam promenu. Imala sam mišiće, moje telo je počelo primati drugačiji oblik. Osećala sam se dobro samo zbog nove odeće. To mi je bila motivacija”, otkrila je Džoan MekDonald (74) nedavno u jednoj objavi, prenosi prva.
Kako kaže, ako je ona mogla savladati lekciju u sedamdesetima, mogu i mlađi.
Back at @tulumstrengthclub with my coaches @jeanjacquesbarrett and @yourhealthyhedonista and I’m being whipped into shape again. As you all know I was laid up for a month with two irritations, (my shoulder and my periformis). Michelle thinks it was psychosomatic from being in house lockdown back in Canada. Maybe she’s right because they seem to have disappeared since arriving in Mexico. We are still going lighter on everything, increasing weights each week. This is my first time doing deadlifts since January so I went light at 75 lbs. It’s good to be back in a gym. It’s good to get some fresh air, laugh with family, and feel independent again. I’m back in the saddle and loving life again! — We are filming lots and lots while I am down here. Other than training videos and food videos is there anything else you’d like to see? — This wrap top is from the True Collection by @womensbest and I truly love how feminine and flattering it is!
“Volite se dovoljno da se odlučite na promjenu i pokazujte tu ljubav svakodnevno”, dodala je.
@womensbestwear bicycle shorts are now available in brand new colors! 🎉🥳🏋🏻♀️ Honest review: I LOVE THEM! Long enough to give my legs coverage with a comfortable seamless waist band and cuffs, and they come in these colors: charcoal, black, washed light grey, red, khaki, Camo green and Camo grey 🥰 — Here are a variety of lower body exercises that you can easily do at home with light weights or even body weight (just increase the number of reps) 💕 Slide 1: contra lateral step ups (by holding the weight on the opposite side that you step up you get more of that side Glute which gives you that coveted top Glute shelf 2) prone hamstring curl. You won’t need a lot of weight here, trust me. If you don’t have a full step to lie on, just prop your knees up on a rolled up a mat and you’ll still find these tough! 😅 3) contralateral single leg deadlifts: these are hard to do BUT they teach you how to get tight. I started out holding onto a wall and then graduated to doing these without support. 💕 4) sumo partial deadlifts: the trick to these is just pulsing around the midpoint, and really pushing the knees out wide to target the side glutes and inner thighs 5) banded fire hydrants: so good for the side glutes, do these with intension! 6) banded quadruped kickbacks: kick back and up with a bent knee, really squeezing the whole Glute 7) banded scissor kickbacks. These are one of my favorites for finishing off my glutes and I beg you to try them!! 🔥🔥 — You can do 3-4 sets of 10-12 each of the weighted exercises and sets of 12-16 reps of the banded exercises. Please give this lower body workout a try and let me know how it goes 🥰🥰 . @womensbest @womensbestwear