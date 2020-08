U bombaškim napadima na jugu Filipina ubijeno devet i ranjeno 12 ljudi

U bombaškim napadima u gradu na nemirnom jugu Filipina u ponedjeljak je ubijeno devet ljudi i ranjeno 12, među kojima vojnici i civili, dok se sumnja da islamski militanti stoje iza napada.

epa07305431 Philippine government troops conduct a patrol during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, in the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, 21 January 2019. An estimated two million people in the Muslim provinces are expected to join a plebiscite to ratify the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL). The law aims to give Muslims in the southern Philippines full control of the autonomous region, where they will be allowed to form an elected parliament and administration in Islamic-majority areas. EPA/BEN HAJAN