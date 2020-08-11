Svijet

Trump izveden sa konferencije za medije, pucnjava u blizini Bijele kuće

Članovi američka tajne službe izveli su predsjednika Donalda Trumpa sa konferencije za medije u Bijeloj kući nakon dojave o pucnjavi ispred Bijele kuće. Novinarima je rečeno da napuste prostoriju.

Ipak, Trump se ubrzo vratio u Bijelu kuću i nastavio obraćanje gdje je kazao kako je pucnjava bila van Bijele kuće, i da je situacija pod kontrolom.

Kako pišu mediji, jedna osoba je ranjena i hospitalizirana. Prema pisanju lokalnih medija pucnjava se dogodila kod stare zgrade.


