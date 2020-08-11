Trump izveden sa konferencije za medije, pucnjava u blizini Bijele kuće

Ipak, Trump se ubrzo vratio u Bijelu kuću i nastavio obraćanje gdje je kazao kako je pucnjava bila van Bijele kuće, i da je situacija pod kontrolom.

President Trump was briefly evacuated from the White House briefing room. He returned and said there had been a shooting outside the White House. https://t.co/Hmq52IRkTh

Kako pišu mediji, jedna osoba je ranjena i hospitalizirana. Prema pisanju lokalnih medija pucnjava se dogodila kod stare zgrade.

"So I was telling you, the Dow Jones…" Trump tells us, launching back into his message after his dramatic evacuation by the US Secret Service on live TV from the briefing room due to a shooting just outside the White House perimeter. https://t.co/cdxKu0Lk4q

