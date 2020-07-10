MECI REŠETAJU ULICE, ZAPALJENE ZGRADE, NEREDI NE PRESTAJU: Alarmantna situacija u gradu

Vatra je ubrzo ugašena, ali se protesti, koji traju još od ubistva Afroamerikanca Džordža Flojda krajem maja, nastavljaju.
I will say this…. there is actually criminal activity occurring in the crowd. As in, there’s a dumpster fire in the middle of Lombard and the door getting smashed. Meanwhile, vast majority of crowd is standing peacefully in the street.
Osim toga, federalna policija je u neoznačenim vozilima nasilno hapsila demonstrante i pritvarala ih bez opravdanja,piše Kurir.
Tužiteljka Oregona, Elen Rozenblum, podigla je optužnicu protiv federalne vlade zbog toga.
People in the crowd yell “Be Water!” and the group moves a little west. LRAD shows up again and makes the same announcement. #blacklivesmatter #protest #pdx #portland #oregon #blm #acab #PortlandProtest #PDXprotest #PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/sHXJIW87Oc
The group is now marching north on MLK Blvd. Unclear if we’re headed to a specific destination. #blacklivesmatter #protest #pdx #portland #oregon #blm #acab #PortlandProtest #PDXprotest #PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/qaL8IJvjeF
