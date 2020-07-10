Svijet

MECI REŠETAJU ULICE, ZAPALJENE ZGRADE, NEREDI NE PRESTAJU: Alarmantna situacija u gradu

Grupa demonstranata podmetnula je požar u prostorije sindikata policije Portlanda

Vatra je ubrzo ugašena, ali se protesti, koji traju još od ubistva Afroamerikanca Džordža Flojda krajem maja, nastavljaju.

Osim toga, federalna policija je u neoznačenim vozilima nasilno hapsila demonstrante i pritvarala ih bez opravdanja,piše Kurir.

Tužiteljka Oregona, Elen Rozenblum, podigla je optužnicu protiv federalne vlade zbog toga.


