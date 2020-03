Na snagu stupa u ponoć: Erdogan i Putin dogovorili primirje u Idlibu

Today, Turkish F16 jets downed 3 Syrian Su-24 jets that spent years bombing civilians in homes, hospitals, & schools

Aerial attacks are #1 cause of death & destruction in Syria.

How different world seems today to Syrians: for once warplanes protect them, instead of attack them. pic.twitter.com/BySCHRgdXp

— Kenan Rahmani كنان (@KenanRahmani) March 1, 2020